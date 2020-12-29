EAU CLAIRE — The most popular baby names were Jack and Eliza for children delivered this year at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Oliver, Benjamin, Wyatt and Wesley were other names that numerous parents gave to boys born in the hospital. For girls, Madeline, Ava, Lucy and Isabella were other popular names, according to the hospital.
There were 688 babies delivered at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital between Jan. 1 and Tuesday. That's up significantly from 548 babies delivered last year, but slightly lower than the 706 born at the hospital during 2018.
Birth statistics for HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital in Chippewa Falls, which stopped offering childbirth services a few months ago as part of cutbacks made by Hospital Sisters Health System, were not provided.
Local hospitals affiliated with Mayo Clinic Health System and Marshfield Clinic both reported their popular baby names and birth statistics on Monday. Madeline, Henry and Grayson were among the most popular names at those hospitals.