A vehicle chase that began early Monday in Jackson County and reached speeds of 110 mph ended in the arrest of two people.
Davidde J. Hundt, 25, of La Crosse and Stacy D. Wateski, 27, of Onalaska were arrested after the high-speed 27-mile chase that crossed county lines, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.
The chase began at 12:37 a.m. when a Jackson County deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle that had ignored a stop sign at the intersection of highways 108 and 71 in the town of Melrose.
When the deputy tried to conduct a traffic stop, the vehicle fled and reached speeds of 110 mph in the pursuit that crossed into La Crosse County, stated a news release from the sheriff's office.
Deputies used spike strips and a maneuver with their squad cars to stop the fleeing vehicle. Driver Hundt and his passenger Wateski both ran from the stopped vehicle and led deputies on a brief foot chase before being taken into custody.
Hundt, who already had a felony warrant, now faces charges of fleeing an officer and recklessly endangering safety for leading the vehicle chase. Both Wateski and Hundt also face charges for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, and resisting an officer.