MADISON — A Jackson County man was arrested Tuesday and charged with offenses tied to unlawfully entering the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 in Washington, D.C.
Joshua Munn of Melrose appeared Tuesday afternoon in U.S. District Court in Madison for a hearing, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
Munn and four of his family members are accused of illegally entering the Capitol and disorderly conduct inside of the building.
According to the criminal complaint filed in the case, Kristi, Thomas, Dawn, Joshua and Kayli Munn traveled from Borger, Texas, to Washington, D.C., to take part in a Jan. 6 rally supporting President Donald Trump while Congress was inside the Capitol certifying President Joe Biden's November's election win.
The Munns were among people who entered the Capitol building that afternoon via a window, according to security camera footage that federal investigators reviewed.
Cellphone records, conversations the Munns had on Facebook, and video posted on social media also are included as evidence in the criminal complaint.