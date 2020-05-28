BLACK RIVER FALLS -- The death of a Jackson County Jail inmate is being investigated.
According to a news release from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office:
The inmate, a 44-year-old male, was found unresponsive in the jail. Lifesaving measures were attempted by jail staff, deputies and EMS responders. The male was transported to Black River Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
The Sheriff's Office has requested that another area sheriff's office conduct an independent investigation into the death. An autopsy, review of camera footage and incident reports will be completed per policy. The initial investigation indicates the death was not a result of criminal actions.
The Sheriff's Office will not release the name of the deceased at this time because the matter is an ongoing investigation.