EAU CLAIRE — The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley tapped an area financial leader with a passion for volunteering to be the organization's new leader.
The board of directors overseeing local youth clubs announced this week that it chose Jeff Jaeger to be its new chief executive officer, effective on Monday.
"My goal is to continue to lead this organization forward by extending our outreach to all youth in our community through fundraising and awareness opportunities while building upon the excellent program that already exists," Jaeger said in a news release.
He previously worked for 14 years in the credit union industry, most recently as vice president at WESTconsin Credit Union, which is headquartered in Menomonie.
Outside of work, Jaeger has been an active member of the Boys and Girls Club Advisory Council in Menomonie, a leader in the Chippewa Valley Council of the Boy Scouts of America, led Junior Achievement lessons in classrooms and been involved in numerous business groups in Menomonie. He also enjoys spending time outdoors with his wife and four sons.
Jaeger follows Ann Kaiser, who had led the organization since September 2019.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley has club locations in Eau Claire, Altoona, Black River Falls, Chippewa Falls and Menomonie.