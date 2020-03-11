An employee with the Washburn County Sheriff's Department is accused of theft from the department.
According to authorities:
The Barron County Sheriff's Department was contacted Friday by the Washburn County Sheriff's Department regarding a possible theft case.
After an investigation, a Barron County detective arrested Brian Wyberg, 35, for theft, illegally possessing prescription drugs and misconduct in public officer.
Wyberg is being held in the Barron County Jail.
Washburn County Sheriff Dennis Stuart said Wyberg has been employed for six years at the Sheriff's Department as a dispatcher and jailer.
Wyberg has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of this investigation.
Wyberg is the only Sheriff's Department employee connected to the investigation.
No other information was released.
Any criminal charges will be issued by the Washburn County district attorney's office.