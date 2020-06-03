The Eau Claire location of JC Penney reopened Wednesday after it had been closed for 2½ months.
It's the final occupied anchor store at Oakwood Mall to resume doing in-person business after being closed as a precaution to reduce the spread of coronavirus.
Frequent JC Penney shoppers were notified of the 4770 Golf Road store's reopening via email. The company's website notes the Eau Claire location has limited hours — noon to 7 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
Those shopping hours coincide with times the bulk of the mall is open for business.
The other anchor stores — Scheels, HOM Furniture and Hobby Lobby — began allowing shoppers in their doors prior to Oakwood Mall reopening its main corridors on May 20.