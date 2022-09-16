CHIPPEWA FALLS — When a Darley fire truck pulled up to Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company on Friday, it was quickly evident to everyone who was this year's' festmeister and festmeisterin for the 2022 Oktoberfest in Chippewa Falls.

Jeff and Patti Darley waved at the crowd as they exited the truck and joined the past royalty for a group photo.

Contact: chris.vetter@ecpc.com