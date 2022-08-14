EAU CLAIRE — The biggest city road project planned in 2022 is slated to begin construction today on a growing part of Eau Claire's north side.
The full reconstruction of Jeffers Road in a growing side of the city will start with the north half of the project between County Line Road and Green Park Drive. According to a notice from the city, this portion of the roadwork is anticipated to be done by Nov. 4.
Jeffers Park, the city's brush site and newer housing subdivisions are located along that portion of Jeffers Road.
The second half of the Jeffers Road project between Daisy Lane and the North Crossing is scheduled to happen during 2023.
Both halves of the entire mile-long project are being done by Haas Sons of Thorp through a $4.45 million contract with the city.
The project includes completely rebuilding the road, replacing underground utility lines, adding sidewalk and a multi-use trail.
Other projects
Also scheduled to begin this week:
• East Hamilton Avenue will be resurfaced between London Road and Mall Drive. Slated to begin Wednesday, this roadwork is anticipated to be done by the end of this month.
• Portions of two neighborhood streets bordering Mount Tom will be under construction from Wednesday until the end of October, according to a city notice. Those roads are Bellevue Avenue between Spring Street and Bergen Avenue, and Holm Avenue, between Ball and East Madison streets.