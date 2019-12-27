Wisconsin's unemployment rate stayed level in November, but the ranks of jobless people rose in parts of the Chippewa Valley.
Both Chippewa and Dunn counties had growing unemployment last month, according to labor statistics released Friday by the state Department of Workforce Development.
Rising from 2.8% in October, unemployment in Chippewa County reached 3% last month. Dunn County's jobless rate went from 2.5% to 2.7% during the last two months.
Meanwhile, Eau Claire County stayed at 2.5% unemployment in both November and October.
Statewide, unemployment has been at 3.3% in the last two months.