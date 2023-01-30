CHIPPEWA FALLS — A lawsuit filed by parents of a girl who got injured in a welding class has been dismissed, after a judge determined the Chippewa Falls School District had immunity.

In 2021, Anna C. Ebner, Michael Ebner and Jennifer Ebner filed the lawsuit against the school district, after a 13-year-old girl sustained injuries during a middle school welding class at the school. The girl’s clothing caught fire while she was using welding tools on Feb. 17, 2021, the lawsuit states. The girl “sustained serious burn injuries during metals 8/welding class,” the lawsuit states.

