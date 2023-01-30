CHIPPEWA FALLS — A lawsuit filed by parents of a girl who got injured in a welding class has been dismissed, after a judge determined the Chippewa Falls School District had immunity.
In 2021, Anna C. Ebner, Michael Ebner and Jennifer Ebner filed the lawsuit against the school district, after a 13-year-old girl sustained injuries during a middle school welding class at the school. The girl’s clothing caught fire while she was using welding tools on Feb. 17, 2021, the lawsuit states. The girl “sustained serious burn injuries during metals 8/welding class,” the lawsuit states.
However, Chippewa County Judge James Isaacson issued a written ruling where he found in favor of the district, saying the district was immune from the lawsuit.
“Here, (the girl) had used the device that caused the sparks, which caused the fire, six times before the date of the accident,” Isaacson wrote in his two-page ruling. “(She) had been tested and passed multiple safety tests before being allowed to weld. She and her parents were required to review and sign a shop safety agreement.”
The teacher of the welding class started with the district in the fall of 2018 and taught the metal class six to nine times a year, Isaacson noted.
“Here the court believes that 13 year olds welding creates a possibility of resulting harm, however the standard is not just a possibility but a probability of harm,” Isaacson wrote. “The record here indicates the class has been held with other students many times without incident and the plaintiff had been actively welding at least six times before this incident, so the court calculates the probability of harm do not rise to the level necessary to meet the known danger exception for government immunity.”
Thus, Isaacson granted summary judgment in favor of the district and dismissed the lawsuit. The family does have the option to appeal.
Attorney Brian Laule of the River Falls-based law firm Bye, Goff & Rohde is represented the family. In a prior statement filed with the court, Laule wrote the family had paid medical bills totaling $20,129.63. Laule contended the district was negligent.
“Such negligence includes but is not limited to failing to have proper fire safety equipment, including fire extinguishers and personal protective equipment, and negligent failure to properly warn, train and instruct students and/or staff,” Laule wrote in the lawsuit.