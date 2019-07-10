Three juveniles have been identified as culprits in vandalism that happened over the weekend at a rural Dunn County church and school.
An anonymous tip and surveillance video helped Dunn County sheriff's deputies track down the trio believed to be responsible for damage that happened early Saturday at Springbrook Church and School, according to the sheriff's office's Facebook page.
Door handles on both buildings were broken off and a vehicle was driven through the lawn and softball field, doing damage to the turf.
The tips helped deputies track down the driver of the SUV that was captured on surveillance cameras around the scene of the crime. The sheriff's office reported Monday morning that the three suspects had been found.