A man wanted on several arrest warrants was injured by a police dog Thursday night and had to be airlifted to an Eau Claire hospital.
K-9 Koda of the Barron County sheriff's office bit Trevor Davis, 29, of Cameron in the arm after he ran from police and hid in a rural Cameron home.
A helicopter transported Davis to an Eau Claire hospital and local authorities took him into custody after he received medical treatment, according to a Barron County sheriff's office news release.
Davis was wanted for armed robbery, strangulation, aggravated battery, intimidation of a victim and methamphetamine possession.
Barron County authorities received an anonymous tip late Thursday night that Davis was at a rural Cameron home. Deputies went to arrest him on several warrants issued for him by Eau Claire, Rusk and Barron counties.
When deputies arrived on scene, Davis was seen in a car and then ran into the house. After he refused several commands to exit the house, Koda was sent in and apprehended Davis in a bedroom.