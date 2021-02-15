EAU CLAIRE — Monday was the first time Eau Claire public schools held online-only classes due to inclement weather.
Virtual learning has been used to reduce chances of students and teachers getting COVID-19 at school, but the school district also created the option of using online-only classes on days it would normally cancel entirely because of snow or extreme cold.
With Monday morning hitting a record low for Feb. 15 at negative 25 degrees and a forecast with a high of just 1 degree, Eau Claire schools employed its virtual learning option.
Other area public school districts canceled classes entirely.
Altoona schools said Monday would count as one of three "snow days" built into its academic calendar, according to the district's website. Likewise, the Chippewa Falls and Menomonie school districts also canceled classes.
Public universities in the Chippewa Valley — UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout — held classes as usual on Monday.