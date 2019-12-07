CHIPPEWA FALLS – Brent Kann had no trouble running away from the pack, but that dog was another story.
“A German Shepherd ran out at me barking,” said the 33-year old whirlwind. “But I was able to get by him.”
With no bite marks.
Otherwise, Kann had another breeze and the thing that made it special was that it came in the Indianhead Track Club’s 50th annual Frigid 8 road race on the west side of town Saturday morning.
It was his fourth win in the event and he did it up big with his best time, 42 minutes, 41 seconds.
That was more than six minutes better than the time of runner-up Samuel Thomas, Delano, Minn.
“I ran by myself and kept an even pace,” said Kann, who also won the Carson 10 miler just over a month earlier. “It was kinda like a time trial.”
Jamie Riley was another repeater from the Carson 10. The 31-year old Eau Claire nurse was the female champ and finished fourth overall in 56:07, just ahead of female runner-up Karen Swanson, Chippewa Falls. Her time was 56:35.
“It was nice to win on this 50th anniversary,” Riley, 32, said. “It was hilly and a little icy but I was happy with how it went.”
The winners in the Thermal 3, which was added in 1984, were Cody Buckli of Wausan and Melissa Zajec of New Richmond. They were among a large field of 239 registered runners who ran in temperatures around 30 degrees.
Male 8-mile runner-up Samuel Thomas, 24, is the son of Steve Thomas, 62, who was fourth overall and a recent winner of the RCU Classic. Samuel’s grandfather was Jerry Thomas, well-known Eau Claire radio personality and runner.
Matt Carter of Eleva came in third in 50:56 while Riley and Swanson headed a women’s group of four in the top 11. Alyssa Larsen was ninth and Becca Holman 11th.
Buckli ran most of his race with Chetek’s Andrew Komp, both well ahead of the field.
“I pulled away from him with about a half mile to go,” said Buckli, who also won the 5k of the recent Carson 10. “It feels pretty good to win on the race’s 50th.”
Zajec, 43, posted a time of 21:04 in taking female honors. She was one of four women to finish in the top 10. Joanna Cheyka, Inver Grove Heights, Minn., was sixth and the female runner-up in 22:43 and was followed by Chippewa’s Kacy Bresina in eighth and Rice Lake’s Dorothy Grudin in ninth.
The race originated in 1970 with Dave Weiss and Dave Angell as the founders. It was held in Eau Claire for many years but has been run in Chippewa Falls for more than 20 years.