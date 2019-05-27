Personnel from the Eau Claire Fire Department rescued a kayaker Sunday on the Chippewa River.
According to information released by Battalion Chief Steve Vargo:
The department was dispatched at 3:02 p.m. Sunday to the Chippewa River near the UW-Eau Claire footbridge on a report of several people separated from their kayaks and in distress.
Firefighters found two people in a group of three had made it to shore, but the third person was in fast moving water, clinging to an overhanging branch.
Two department boats were launched; one rescued the person in the water, and the other recovered two loose kayaks and the individuals' personal belongings.