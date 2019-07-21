A kayaker was rescued Sunday afternoon on the Eau Claire River.
According to a news release from the Eau Claire Fire Department:
Eau Claire fire and police department personnel responded at about 3:16 p.m. Sunday to a report of a person in distress operating a kayak on the river.
The individual was rescued near the south bank of the river between the S bridge and Boyd Park by a crew of firefighters and police officers. The kayak was recovered by a Fire Department boat.
A Fire Department ambulance was also on scene, but medical treatment was not required.
Conditions in the river are always unpredictable, and numerous hazards exist.