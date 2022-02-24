CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Kenosha man who led Lake Hallie police on a high-speed chase early Thursday morning, before crashing the vehicle in Chippewa Falls, is being held in the Chippewa County Jail on a $25,000 cash bond.
Daniel L. Nielsen, 38, appeared before Judge Steve Gibbs for a bond hearing. He was checked into the jail at 3:49 a.m. Thursday. Nielsen is being held on possible charges of fleeing, recklessly endangering safety, false imprisonment, possession of meth and drug paraphernalia, and threats to law enforcement. He also is being held on a warrant from Eau Claire County that was issued Feb. 11. Nielsen will return to court March 1.
Lake Hallie Police Chief Edward Orgon said he will be sending out a press release shortly with more information about the incident.
Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell requested the $25,000 cash bond, saying that Nielsen had led Chippewa Falls police on a high-speed chase Feb. 12, but officers utimately stopped pursuit.
"I requested the $25,000 cash bond for the protection of the community," Newell said Thursday morning. "He has multiple prior fleeings in the state."
Court records show that Nielsen was convicted in of fleeing or eluding an officer, bail jumping and taking a vehicle without consent in Washington County Court in 2011 and was ordered to serve three years in prison and four years of extended supervision. Nielsen also was convicted of taking a vehicle without consent in Washington County in 2009, and of theft in Waukesha County in 2004.
If Nielsen posts bond, he cannot have any contact with a victim or the victim's residence.