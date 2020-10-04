BLACK RIVER FALLS -- A Kenosha man was arrested after a high-speed chase early Sunday on Interstate 94 near Black River Falls.
According to a news release from the Wisconsin State Patrol:
The State Patrol was involved in the pursuit at 12:33 a.m. Sunday westbound on I-94 coming from Monroe County into Jackson County. A trooper deployed tire deflation devices, disabling the suspect vehicle. The vehicle, a 2013 Buick Encore, was reportedly stolen from Mount Horeb.
Shortly after striking the tire deflation devices, the suspect vehicle crashed in the ditch near Black River Falls. Following the crash, the driver, Eric Sobin, 36, attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended near the scene of the crash.
No injuries were reported from Sobin during the crash or the arrest. He was taken to the Monroe County Jail.
The State Patrol was assisted by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Black River Falls Police Department.