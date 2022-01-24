EAU CLAIRE — To help promote early childhood literacy further into the community, the local public library has placed a set of children's books at Eau Claire laundromats.
L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library launched its new outreach program, Eau Claire Laundromat Libraries, on Monday, according to a news release.
At seven Eau Claire laundromats, the library placed boxes containing a set of books for children in English, Spanish and Hmong languages.
Families visiting the laundromats can read with their children while their clothes are washed and dried, or bring a book home to return at a subsequent visit. People do not need to have a library card to borrow these books or take them to a checkout.
Each box of books also contains a binder filled with information about early literacy and community services.
Participating laundromats:
• Laundry Express Laundromat, 2655 Golf Road.
• London Road Laundromat, 2820 London Road.
• Pinehurst Laundromat, 3061 N. Hastings Way.
• Risler’s Laundromat, 3233 Seymour Road.
• Super Wash Laundromat, 2625 N. Clairemont Ave. and 2703 Birch St.
• Vine Street Laundry, 2005 8th St.
The Laundromat Libraries program was developed in collaboration with UW Extension. Books are donated by The Women's Giving Circle Fund of the Eau Claire Community Foundation, United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley, APA's Magination Press and Too Smart to Fail, in honor of Kari Stroede.