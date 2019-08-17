My son is a grade school teacher in the Fox Valley. He loves his job, seeing kids grow physically and academically before his eyes during a single school year. During his summer job as a grunt for a tree removal company, he thinks about the coming school year and mostly about “his kids.”
He’s not a parent yet, but he still worries about his kids. He sees the financial struggles some students and their families face. Those struggles are on the minds of kids when they come to school each day. At this time of year, kids’ and parents’ thoughts turn to finding a way to fill their annual list of school supplies like pencils, notebooks and markers they are to bring to school at the start of the year.
So like so many other teachers in the state and country, my son pulls out his wallet and buys school supplies for the kids who can’t afford it. He also picks up non-academic items like toothbrushes and deodorant — we’re talking fourth-graders, whose bodies are changing — for his classroom.
I never thought much about it before my son became a teacher, but the Chippewa Valley’s needs are no different, as you can read in Leader-Telegram reporter Sarah Seifert’s story today. School district budgets everywhere are strained. Items like facial tissues and disinfecting wipes don’t make the cut when there are computers to buy and textbooks to replace. So it’s up to teachers to make up the difference.
That’s not right.
This community ponied up more than $15 million for the magnificent $60 million Pablo Center at the Confluence performing arts center. I dropped more than $100 earlier this month so my wife and I could see Justin Hayward, songwriter, lead singer and guitarist for The Moody Blues. We enjoyed the Jamf Theatre show very much. It was money well spent.
Now I’m going to take another $100 and put it where my mouth is. I live in the Altoona school district and my children graduated from Altoona High School. I’m a taxpayer who no longer has children in the school system, but I’ve dropped a check in the mail to the Altoona school district to be used to buy school supplies for elementary students.
I’m doing it because it’s the right thing to do. If you’re already helping out, I thank you. If not, I hope you’ll consider supporting the school of your choice with a donation of any size. It can make a difference in a kid’s life.
Johnson, the Leader-Telegram’s editor, can be reached at gary.johnson@ecpc.com or 715-833-9211.