SPRING VALLEY -- One person was killed and two were injured Wednesday evening in a two-vehicle crash in Pierce County.
According to a news release from the Wisconsin State Patrol northwest region Eau Claire post:
At about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, the State Patrol and the Pierce County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash, which was on U.S. 63 at Highway Y near Spring Valley in the town of Martell. The initial investigation indicates a 2010 Kia Rio northbound on 63 crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a 2019 Buick Envision that was southbound.
The passenger of the Buick, an 80-year-old woman from Ellsworth, received fatal injuries. The driver of the Buick, a 91-year-old man from Ellsworth, was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the Kia, a 22-year-old woman From La Crescent, Minn., was flown from the scene to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The names of those involved are being withheld pending notification of family.
Both people in the Buick were wearing seat belts. The news release doesn't say whether the woman in the Kia was wearing a seat belt.
Assisting agencies included Ellsworth EMS, Ellsworth Fire Department, Spring Valley Fire Department, Baldwin EMS, River Falls EMS and Life Link III.
The crash remains under investigation by the State Patrol.