U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, will host a listening session next week in Eau Claire.
The session is scheduled at 1:15 p.m. Monday at American Legion Post 53, 634 Water St.
The meetings offer constituents a chance to comment or ask questions about issues involving the federal government.
Kind also announced recently that he was returning $107,608.50 from his congressional budget to the U.S. Treasury. He has found savings in his congressional budget every year since taking office and has returned a total of nearly $2 million to taxpayers.
“Now more than ever, we need to re-instill a sense of fiscal responsibility in Congress," Kind said in a statement. "I want to lead by example, which is why every year — with the help of my staff — I find savings in my office budget and return our unused funds to the U.S. Treasury to pay down our national debt."