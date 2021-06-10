EAU CLAIRE — Former Dane County District Attorney Hal Harlowe will be representing Eau Claire County District Attorney Gary King concerning the recent allegations made against him.
Co-workers have accused King of sexually harassing a woman.
King's courtroom behavior has also been under scrutiny.
Sheriff Ron Cramer submitted a report in February after he saw King behaving oddly, and a hearing last week was postponed after a judge ordered King to have a breath test for alcohol and received the results.
Gov. Tony Evers announced on Wednesday that he is appointing a commissioner to conduct a proceeding concerning the allegations made against King.
“We look forward to publicly responding to the accusations that have been made against him,” Harlowe said.
“For more than 10 years, Gary has served the Eau Claire community with distinction. No one can credibly deny that he has thrown his heart and soul into the job of district attorney, worked ridiculously long hours and produced remarkable results," he said.
"We hope that the public that Gary has served, including local officials, will not rush to judgment on incomplete information and will first allow the governor to reach a decision based upon a deliberative and fair process. I think Gary has earned that much. Fundamental fairness demands no less,” Harlowe said.
“We respect the role of the news media in this matter. Going forward, however, our focus will be upon presenting evidence in the upcoming proceeding and will accept its results,” he said.