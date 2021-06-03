EAU CLAIRE — Eau Claire County District Attorney Gary King is under investigation for being under the influence while working in the courtroom and is accused of sexual harassment by at least one employee in his office, according to Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer.
Cramer submitted a two-page report about a February incident involving King in the courtroom. He believes King was acting inappropriately and likely under the influence. Cramer said a full county investigation has been completed.
However, King is a state employee, not a county employee. He is employed by the state. Thus, the county's investigation has been sent to the state's Department of Administration to review.
"Our concern is if he's under the influence, is he in his right mind going into a hearing?" Cramer said Thursday. "We at Eau Claire County, the sheriff's department and administration, we've done everything we can in our investigation. It is now up to the governor's office."
Cramer noted there is a state ethics committee that could temporarily suspend King's law license. Cramer said he felt compelled to write his report and present it to the county's human resources department.
"I have responsibility to the county's residents to do the right thing," Cramer said. "The district attorney put us in a predicament, and we had to respond to it. It's concerning to me, because he handles cases for us."
During the course of the investigation, Cramer wrote in his report that he "discovered that a complaint was being filed with Eau Claire County Human Resources on sexual harassment of a county employee."
Kasey Deiss, a state Department of Administration worker, acknowledged his office has received the county's report, but he couldn't comment on the review of the documents or if his department has started its own investigation.
King did not return calls for comment Thursday. King was elected as district attorney in November 2012, defeating incumbent Brian Wright. He was re-elected in 2016 and 2020.
Eau Claire County Administrator Kathryn Schauf, corporation counsel Tim Sullivan and human resources director Jessica Rubin also didn't respond to requests for comment Thursday.
County Board Chairman Nick Smiar said the allegations against King are “greatly concerning.”
“It affects the heart of our governance, which is our courts,” Smiar said.
Smiar said he became aware of questions about King’s courtroom behavior about six months ago, but that ongoing concerns about that topic date back about a year.
Smiar said the county has done its due diligence and now the allegations are outside of its jurisdiction.
“We did what we were supposed to do,” Smiar said. “Things like this don’t move rapidly, and it has been an ongoing process made more complicated by recent events.”
County Board supervisors were informed of the allegations today by Schauf. Supervisor Jerry Wilkie was saddened to receive the information but said the alleged incidents must be thoroughly investigated.
King declined PBT request
Cramer's report details an incident on Feb. 16 where King was "acting very odd," from hugging a defense attorney to walking around without a mask when it was still required. A bailiff asked Cramer to talk to King after observing King's behavior.
"After he left court, I confronted him that day," Cramer said. "I asked him if it was medical, or if it was drugs or alcohol, is it sleep apnea, because this is not the Gary King I know."
"He started to cry and started into a rant about different things," Cramer wrote.
Cramer said he went back to his office, talked about the situation with other deputies and decided they needed more follow-up.
"We decided to get a PBT (preliminary breath test, commonly used in alcohol-related traffic stops) and confront him in his office," Cramer said. "I told him I was concerned about his welfare. He refused to take it."
Cramer added: "I can only ask, I can't demand, he take a PBT."
Cramer said the odd behavior has continued. He said at another court hearing, King appeared to be passing out or falling asleep. Another recent hearing was canceled by a judge because King didn't appear capable of handling the case that day, Cramer said.