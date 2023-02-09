EAU CLAIRE — A kitchen fire Wednesday evening damaged an Eau Claire residence, authorities say.
According to the Eau Claire Fire Department:
The fire was reported at 6:16 p.m. Wednesday at 4315 Harless Road.
The fire started on a stove and the occupants evacuated the residence.
Firefighters arrived and extinguished the fire, which was contained to the kitchen area.
Heavy smoke conditions required significant ventilation of the first floor.
Fire extension checks were performed to make sure all the hot spots were extinguished.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com
