Eau Claire school board member Laurie Klinkhammer resigned from the board Tuesday, the school district said in a news release.
Klinkhammer, who served as board clerk, was elected to her first term in 2018.
In a statement about her resignation, she cited increased work responsibilities and family obligations.
Klinkhammer wrote in the statement: "As many of you know, my law firm has recently gone through two expansions that have increased my leadership obligations within the firm. Additionally, I am dealing with a number of family issues related to an aging parent. As a result of these obligations, I am unable to continue to devote the time necessary to properly serve the School District and the many amazing students it supports."
Klinkhammer is a partner at Eau Claire law firm Nodolf Flory.
Her resignation was effective 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Klinkhammer's term was set to expire in April 2021. The district plans to share more information about the application process for the vacant board seat in coming weeks, it said in the news release.
According to district policy, the school board will likely appoint a new member, who will serve out the remainder of Klinkhammer's term.
She added: "It has truly been an honor serving this great community, and although this brings me great sadness, I leave knowing that the District is in great hands with the remaining members of the School Board."
Klinkhammer is the second Eau Claire school board member to resign within five months. Former member Joe Luginbill resigned from the board effective Nov. 1.