Kwik Trip bought a single-family home with a large lot for $1.85 million this week so it can become the site of a new convenience store in Eau Claire.
Home to the Cardinal family from 1952 until the 2018 death of family matriarch Irene, the single-story ranch house stands on 2.3 acres at 3801 Gateway Drive next to the Walmart parking lot in a commercial area on the city's southeast side.
Seeing its potential as the site for a new business, the Irene Cardinal estate listed it through Kleven Real Estate last year with a $2.5 million asking price.
Kwik Trip's plans to put a 8,303-square-foot convenience store with gas station at the site became public this winter when it sought and received approval from the city.
The sale of the property closed on Wednesday, according to real estate agent Arne T. Kleven.
"In almost 39 years I have never sold a home anywhere near $2 million, but the value of this property was commercial," Kleven said in an email to the Leader-Telegram.