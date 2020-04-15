A new Kwik Trip is planned for a ground-floor storefront in a Water Street building that also contains an off-campus dormitory for UW-Eau Claire students.
The La Crosse-based convenience store chain intends to open the location in early August in space on the east end of Aspenson Mogensen Hall, 222 Water St.
Company spokesman John McHugh said the store will have products very similar to those available at other Kwik Trips, but this location will not have gas pumps outside. A similar concept has already opened in Madison close to the UW-Madison campus, he noted in an email.
Aspenson Mogensen Hall is located across the street from UW-Eau Claire's Human Sciences and Services building and about a block away from the Haas Fine Arts Center.
The four-story building opened in fall 2017 with its top three floors serving as apartment-style housing for about 200 university students.
The first floor is commercial space for businesses, with BMO Harris Bank being one of the main tenants.