The Leader-Telegram earned 20 awards in the 2019 Wisconsin Newspaper Association Better Newspaper Contest, including the top overall honor for newspapers in its circulation class.
Competing in the category for daily newspapers with circulation between 7,000 and 20,000, the Leader-Telegram claimed first place in the general excellence category under the leadership of editor Gary Johnson.
In total, the newspaper claimed eight first-place awards, four seconds, five thirds and three honorable mentions in the statewide journalism competition.
The Country Today, a weekly rural life newspaper also based in Eau Claire, won two awards in the division for weekly newspapers with circulation of 4,000 or more.
Both newspapers are published by Adams Publishing Group.
Leader-Telegram special projects reporter Eric Lindquist won three first-place awards, including one for enterprise/interpretive reporting for a series of stories about the nation’s opioid crisis and its impact in the Chippewa Valley. Lindquist’s other awards came in the feature category for a story about original circus art from the 1800s being discovered and preserved by a Durand restaurant and in the best localized national story category for an article about huffing after the 2018 crash that killed three Girl Scouts and a mother in Chippewa County.
Assistant editor Liam Marlaire won a first-place award in the editorial category for pieces addressing opposition to a proposed state law that would allow Wisconsin voters to take selfies with their marked election ballots, the art of talking politics in a climate of divisiveness and the trials and tribulations of adding Alexa — via an Echo Dot — into the family fold.
Photographer Dan Reiland won the top prize in the general news photo category for a shot of Pablo Center at the Confluence and the fountains in adjacent Haymarket Plaza lit up at night.
Recently retired photographer Steve Kinderman won a first-place award for a sports photo of the Prescott girls softball team celebrating the final out of their sectional final victory over Bloomer last spring.
Former sports reporter Aaron Rose took a top prize in the sports feature category for a story about UW-Eau Claire runner Kyler Lueck overcoming mental health issues to become an NCAA Division III national champion in the 800-meter run.
Reiland also claimed a pair of second-place awards, one for a general news photo and the other for a sports photo.
Other second-place individual awards went to reporter Sarah Seifert for breaking news coverage and Rose for sports feature.
Reiland and Kinderman also teamed up to win third place in all-around newspaper photography for the Leader-Telegram.
Additional third-place winners were: city government reporter and business editor Andrew Dowd for both reporting on local government and business coverage; Kinderman for general news photo; and freelance writer B.J. Hollars of Eau Claire for local column.
The newspaper’s sports staffers Jack Goods, Ron Buckli, Spencer Flaten and Rose were awarded an honorable mention in the best sports section category.
Earning individual honorable mentions were Kinderman for spot news photo and Rose for Rookie Reporter of the Year.
For The Country Today, Patti See took first place in the local column category for her pieces about her “septic guy,” snapping turtle eggs in her yard and a fish fry in Chippewa Falls. See is a freelance writer from Lake Hallie.
Staff reporter Nate Jackson won second place in the environmental reporting category.