A 31-year-old La Crosse man was apprehended early Saturday morning after leading law enforcement officers on a chase in Jackson County.
The driver, Chue Xiong, was eventually taken into custody without incident.
The encounter began at about 2:16 a.m. Saturday when a deputy with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office stopped to check on a vehicle pulled over on Highway 54 near Highway D in the town of Melrose. Upon making contact, a passenger exited and the vehicle rapidly accelerated away, spinning its tires in the gravel, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.
The deputy pursued the vehicle, which increased its speed to 100 mph before other deputies successfully deployed tire deflation devices, leading the suspect's vehicle to stop without damage or injury.
Xiong, who was on probation/parole at the time, was arrested for felony fleeing an officer and possession of methamphetamine and booked into the Jackson County Jail, the release indicated.