CAMERON — A 31-year-old Ladysmith man was seriously injured Friday afternoon when a train hit his pickup truck in Barron County.
When emergency workers arrived at the scene of the collision, they extricated Trevor Christman from his vehicle and transported him to an area hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.
According to the Barron County Sheriff's Office, Christman was driving his pickup truck at 3:49 p.m. on 23rd Street, just north of Highway 8, near Cameron. Christman failed to yield to the train and his vehicle was struck while crossing the train tracks.