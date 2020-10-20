ALTOONA —The annual drawdown of Lake Altoona will begin on Nov. 9.
Done to minimize shoreline damage from ice shifting on the lake during winter and to create capacity for melting snow and seasonal rains in spring, the lake's water level will be reduced by 8.4 inches next month.
Nearby dams on the Eau Claire River will be used to lower the lake's level by up to six inches a day. How quickly the drawdown will be completed depends on weather conditions, according to an Eau Claire County Parks & Forest Department news release.
After the drawdown is finished, public boat docks at Lake Altoona County Park will be removed for the season.