The annual drawdown of Lake Altoona will begin Nov. 4.
In preparation for winter, the lake's water level will be lowered by 8.4 inches using dams on the Eau Claire River.
The drawdown happens every year to minimize damage to the lake's shoreline from ice shifting in winter and create capacity in spring for rainfall and melting snow.
State guidelines allow a maximum reduction of six inches per day and weather conditions also play a role in how quickly the drawdown will be completed.
Once the water level is down 8.4 inches, boat docks will be removed from Lake Altoona County Park for the season.