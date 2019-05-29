Lake Eau Claire and Coon Fork Lake Beach are open for swimming because testing indicates water now is within acceptable health standards, according to the Eau Claire County Parks and Forest Department.
But the Big Falls wading area and Lake Altoona Beach continue to have unsafe levels of bacteria and remain closed.
Personnel from the Eau Claire City-County Health Department were going to retest the water at Big Falls and Lake Altoona Wednesday, and the Parks and Forest Department will inform the public when the bacteria levels are within acceptable health standards.