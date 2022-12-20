Orgon_Edward_081821

Edward Orgon

 Staff photo by Dan Reiland

LAKE HALLIE — The Lake Hallie Village Board approved wording on two referendum questions on Monday and will send those to voters in the April election.

The first question asks if the village should exceed levy limits by $700,000, with the money used to pay for road projects. The second question asks if the village should exceed levy limits by $110,000, with that money used to pay for adding another officer to the Lake Hallie Police Department. Both questions were approved unanimously.

Contact: chris.vetter@ecpc.com