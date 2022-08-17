CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Lake Hallie man convicted of sexual assault will serve a 90-day jail sentence.

James D. Sande, 54, 15241 50th Ave., pleaded no contest in Chippewa County Court to fourth-degree sexual assault as part of a plea agreement. He was initially charged with second-degree sexual assault/use of force, attempted second-degree sexual assault, two counts of false imprisonment, battery and bail jumping.

