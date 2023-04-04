LAKE HALLIE — Lake Hallie Village President Gary Spilde was thrilled to see the election results come in Tuesday night, showing that voters overwhelmingly supported both referendum questions.
“It actually blows my mind,” Spilde said, adding he wasn’t confident when the day began. “I want to thank the people of the village for supporting it. I couldn’t be happier.”
The first question asked if the village should exceed levy limits by $110,000, with that money used to pay for adding another officer to the Lake Hallie Police Department. That question passed with 1,053 (58%) for it, with 753 (42%) voting against it.
The second referendum question asked if the village should exceed levy limits by $700,000, with the money used to pay for road projects. That passed by an even wider margin of 1,079 (60%) for it, with 727 (40%) voting against it. In both questions, 1,806 votes were cast.
Spilde has stressed throughout the winter as he’s talked to the public about the referendum that approval of the referendum questions would not increase property taxes. Village residents approved the new $4.5 million municipal building in 2012, and that building will be entirely paid off by the end of 2023.
The money collected from these new referendum questions will begin in 2024, and will replace the funds village residents have been paying for that building. So, taxes actually will stay at the same rate as now.
“It will be in our next year’s budget,” Spilde said. “Now, we need to do our due dilligence and sit down and do our five-year plan.”
Likewise, the new officer that will be paid for with these referendum dollars wouldn’t start until Jan. 1. Spilde said the hiring process would likely begin in September or October so they can have that officer in place and ready to go to start the new year.
Because of levy limits, the village hasn’t been able to generate money to pay for the needed road repairs, he added.
“It’s a big deal for our general maintenance,” Spilde said of the passage of the referendum for roads.
Last year, the Lake Hallie Police Department eliminated some part-time positions — they couldn’t keep them filled — and converted to another full-time position. Police Chief Edward Orgon said that including himself, they currently have 11 full-time officers. That includes a detective position that was approved by referendum in November 2016.
However, the department frequently only has two patrol officers on duty, and that isn’t enough with the growing number of calls for service, and the challenges those officers are facing, he said. So, this referendum will give the department a 12th full-time officer.