A land deal intended to encourage construction of affordable single-family homes will go to the Eau Claire City Council next week with the endorsement of a city panel.
On Monday night the city’s Plan Commission voted unanimously, with Commissioner Craig Brenholt absent, to recommend that the city purchase about 20 acres of vacant property on Eau Claire’s west side.
The city has negotiated a price of $150,000 with current owner Paul Del Torto for the land on the east side of Jeffers Road, which is tucked behind existing homes, between Truax Boulevard and Union Pacific railroad tracks.
The council is scheduled to vote on the land deal at its Aug. 13 meeting.
Decades ago a small subdivision with 14 homes had been planned for a portion of the land, but nothing had been built there.
The city intends to create more lots and work with builders, who would make homes that meet affordability criteria that will be set by the city.