DURAND — A 364-acre parcel along the Chippewa River northeast of Durand was once slated to become the site of a power plant.
Today, that land known as the Meridean Barrens property, has entered a conservancy, and will forever be protected, undeveloped land.
Menomonie-based Landmark Conservancy, with the assistance of agencies ranging from U.S. Wildlife to the Department of Natural Resources, worked with the non-profit organization to acquire the property for $1.2 million from Xcel Energy.
Lindsey Katchel, Landmark Conservancy’s executive director, said the sale of the property was finalized last December. A ceremony was held at the site Wednesday to celebrate the purchase, with about 60 people in attendance.
“This project has been in the works quite some time, 10 to 15 years,” Katchel said.
The property is in the town of Peru in Dunn County. Katchel said there are 125 rare species that live in that corridor, and a bike path cuts through the site.
“This gets a lot of recreational use,” she said.
As Katchel stood on an overlook with a view of the Chippewa River, she talked about the site was once planned for a power plant.
“This community rallied to make sure a power plant wasn’t built here,” she said. “This is an exciting opportunity for us. I’m grateful for the DNR and Xcel. It’s a long project, and we’re delighted to be at the finish line.”
Rick Remington, Landmark Conservancy’s conservation director, also was thrilled to have the project finalized.
“It’s about more than just 364 acres. It’s about the whole lower Chippewa system,” Remington said. “We can’t protect it all, nor should we. So, we need to protect the best of the best. It took a lot of partners to get this done.”
Landmark Conservancy now manages 16 properties, including Devil’s Punchbowl near Menomonie.
“We have a world-class resource no one knows about,” Remington said of the town of Peru site. “We’re playing the long game, and we’ll keep picking up the best of the best (properties) in the lower Chippewa watershed.”
Dan Baumann, DNR regional director said he was mesmerized by the view of the river from the Tyrone Overlook site.
“You wouldn’t think we are just a little south of Eau Claire,” Baumann said. “There are so many interests that have to come together to make this happen.”
Preston Cole, secretary of the DNR, praised Landmark Conservancy for their work on securing the site in perpetuity.
“It’s imperative these types of properties get saved over time,” Cole said.
Mark Stoering, president of Xcel Energy in Wisconsin and Michigan, talked about how the utility has changed direction since the 1970s when the power plant was originally pitched for that site. He noted that the last time they built a power plant was 1987, and that 60% of the energy they generate comes from carbon-free resources. Stoering said he will look back and remember this decision to get this land in long-term stewardship.
“I feel really good about the day,” Stoering said.