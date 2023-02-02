EAU CLAIRE — A shuttle service that will drive passengers from the Eau Claire airport to Sun Country Airlines flights departing from the Twin Cities is set to begin service next month.
The airline and ground transportation service Landline made a joint announcement this week about the new service that will start March 2 at Chippewa Valley Regional Airport, 3800 Starr Ave.
The new shuttle service is being done in addition to local Sun Country flights, which fly four times a week between Eau Claire and Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.
The Landline service can be booked just like a connecting flight by going to suncountry.com. The website will indicate which leg of the journey will be ground transport versus in the air.
Cost for the shuttle trip is $10 for one-way travel and $20 for round-trip, according to a Sun Country news release issued on Wednesday. Passengers who use Landline can check bags at the Eau Claire airport and their luggage will be transferred onto their flights at the Minneapolis airport.
There is another airport shuttle service that has already been doing business in Eau Claire. Groome Transportation offers shuttle service departing from the city's northwest side at 6204 Chuck Lane and drives to the airport in the Twin Cities.