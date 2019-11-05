An Eau Claire landlord is suing the Old Country Buffet restaurant chain, claiming that it owes rent and interest for its Clairemont Avenue location.
A local company named 2613 E. Clairemont LLC filed a lawsuit last week against OCB Restaurant Co. and Buffets LLC in Eau Claire County Court.
The lawsuit alleges the restaurant company owes $68,297 in rent and interest dating back to 2016.
Attorneys for Old Country Buffet have not yet responded to the landlord's claim.
Old Country Buffet filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in March 2016, but through corporate reorganization that case was declared closed this May.
The Eau Claire restaurant is among 18 current Old Country Buffet locations shown on the company’s website.
The 2613 E. Clairemont Ave. location restaurant has been there since August 1984, according to documents filed in the lawsuit.