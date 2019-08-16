TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — The Eau Claire Express only had so many options.
After losing 12 full-time pitchers to their respective college teams, the Express headed to Pit Spitters Park a bit short-handed to try and play spoiler in Friday’s Summer Colligate World Series.
The Express took a 2-1 lead into the ninth inning but a throwing error with the bases loaded led to the Traverse City Pit Spitters 3-2 walk-off victory. Traverse City’s Andrew Morrow laid down a bunt to the third base line and the throw from third baseman David LaManna to first skipped just under the outstretched mitt of Sam Kohnle.
Eau Claire turned to their shortstop Brandon Dieter to try and close out the Pit Spitters while leading 2-1 in the ninth inning. Although it was only the third outing for Dieter this season, manager Dale Varsho said he felt he could put his faith in his position player.
“He’s got ice in his veins,” Varsho said of Dieter. “But he probably should have started the inning. But overall we had our best lineup out there right now and did what we could.
“We have nine position players, he is the best option that we had. I mean, he pitched his butt off. All of our pitchers pitched great. We stuck with them, they are the best team in the Northwoods League. So, to me, we did great.”
Dieter entered the ninth after the first two batters walked. Traverse City’s Riley Bertram laid down what was supposed to be a sacrifice bunt, but when LaManna scooped it on the third base line and rifled toward first base, he struck Bertram in the back, scoring the game tying run.
The moment was not too big for Dieter nor his teammates, they just did not have enough arms to get to the end according to Vasho.
“I absolutely love those kind of situations,” Dieter, a freshman from Stanford, said. “I think that I can really get in there and just be calm and don’t let the crowd really affect you too much. But I’ve thrown before and plenty times in these kind of similar situations. I think I was ready for that.”
Eau Claire had control of the game for most of the evening. The Express jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first off a two-RBI single from Sam Kohnle. Eau Claire roughed up the Pit Spitters starter Chad Patrick early, leading to an exit in the third inning. The Express outhit the Spitters 11-5.
Traverse City’s Kevin Hahn pitched the next six innings of scoreless relief, allowing six hits while striking out six Express.
The Express’ defense was stellar with exception of their play on bunts. Four bunts led to four errors by Eau Claire — two throwing and two fielding.
The Express finished the regular season 40-32 and stake claim to the Great Plains Divisional title.
“I think one thing I can really say to define our team, we just grinded it out and were really scrappy,” Dieter said. “We really just worked our butts off to get to this point and play. These guys are good team, obviously. And, you know, it is fun to just to come out here and battle with them.”
The Express only traveled to Traverse City with 16 players, nearly half of the regular season roster limit. However, Varsho said he felt he had the best nine players on the field and was proud of what his team accomplished.
“Right now, we should not put our heads down because it was a great, great year,” Varsho said. “This is a great experience for them win or lose. I’m sure that they’re enjoyed it all.”
Traverse City 3, Eau Claire 2
Eau Claire 200 000 000 — 2 11 4
Traverse City 000 010 002 — 3 5 0
WP: Kevin Hahn (6 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 6 K). LP: Brad Rindfleisch (3 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K). Leading hitters — Eau Claire: Sam Kohnle 2-4 (2 RBI), Zach Gilles 2-5 (R), Connor Laspina 2-4. Traverse City: Andrew Morrow (RBI), Matt Camilletti 2-3.