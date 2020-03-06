The leader of Eau Claire's convention and visitor's bureau left in mid-February to pursue another business opportunity.
Linda John, who had been Visit Eau Claire's executive director for 27 years, had her last day on Feb. 15, according to a news release from the organization.
"It's a new year and a new decade, and I envisioned this as the time I would set out on a new trek, knowing the tourism economy is healthier than it's ever been in the history of the region," John said in the news release.
Kathy Wright, chairwoman of Visit Eau Claire's board of directors, thanked John for her passion, vision and commitment to growing tourism in the area.
"Linda's work has put us in an enviable position among destinations in Wisconsin and the Midwest, and for that we are very appreciative," Wright said.
The news release did not specify what John's new business venture is, and she did not immediately return a message left on her phone Friday afternoon.