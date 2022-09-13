091422_dr_Beer_3a

Adriane Hodges of Temple, Texas, whose father died in Operation Desert Storm in 1991, spoke at the Leinie Lodge in Chippewa Falls on Tuesday about creating a beer after him, named Capt. Jack. Dick Leinenkugel, background, will be making it at his brewery in Chippewa Falls and donations from the sale of the beer will help fund a Desert Storm Memorial to be built in Washington D.C.

 Staff photo by Dan Reiland

CHIPPEWA FALLS — Just 96 U.S. soldiers died during Operation Desert Storm in the spring of 1991, according to the U.S. Army Center of Military History.

Unfortunately, Jonathan R. Edwards was among them. Edwards, a Marine Corp. helicopter pilot, died on Feb. 2, 1991. His daughter, Adriane Hodges, was eight years old at the time of his death.

