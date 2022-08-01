CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Lake Hallie man who struck and killed a 60-year-old man with his vehicle in Lake Hallie and fled the scene in May 2020 has been sentenced to serve nine months in jail.

Christopher J. Peterson, 40, 3487 S. Joles Parkway, pleaded no contest in June to homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle in Chippewa County Court. Peterson was driving his vehicle when he struck and killed Dennis Mohr. A second charge of hit and run — involving death was read-in and dismissed. Peterson had entered a not guilty plea to both counts at a November hearing.

Contact: chris.vetter@ecpc.com