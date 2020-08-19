EAU CLAIRE — New renderings of the expansion and remodeling project for Eau Claire's public library will be revealed next week at an outdoor input session.
The public is invited to look at new concept images and give feedback to designers from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in the lower level parking lot at L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St.
MSR Design, the Minneapolis-based firm handling the library project, will be on hand to lead the meeting and listen to comments from attendees.
Those interested in attending will have to enter through the library's front doors and proceed to the lower level using stairs or the elevator. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, face masks and social distancing will be required at the input session.
The entire project is expected to cost $18.5 million, with $11.5 million coming from the Eau Claire city government. The remaining $7 million is expected through a community fundraising campaign, which is currently in progress.