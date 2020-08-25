The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library will host an outdoor public input session Wednesday about its expansion and redesign plans.
The session is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. in the library's lower level parking lot at 4000 Eau Claire St.
Representatives of MSR Design, the Minneapolis architectural firm handling the project, will be on hand to facilitate the event. MSR will offer a look at new concept images and floor plans based on previous input sessions and consultation with library leadership.
Parking will be available on surrounding streets and in nearby parking lots. Attendees may enter through the library’s front doors, where they will be directed to the lower level via stairs or elevator. Face masks and social distancing will be required.
Those unable to attend the event will be able to offer input via the library’s website at www.ecpubliclibrary.info/ideas through Sept. 2.