EAU CLAIRE COUNTY — Rural residents who want to get their well water tested for contamination will have a more convenient way to do that for a limited time.
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department announced Wednesday that through the end of April it will pick up water samples at several drop-off sites located in rural parts of the county.
Water sampling bottles are available at public libraries in Augusta, Fall Creek and Fairchild, Augusta City Hall, Beaver Creek Reserve and the Simple Traditions Clinic in Augusta.
Filled sample bottles can then be dropped off during these times at these locations during March and April:
• 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesdays at Augusta Library.
• 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays at Fall Creek Library.
• 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays at Fairchild Library.
• Noon-4 p.m. Sundays at Beaver Creek Reserve.
The Health Department does charge fees for testing private well water, though there is an exception for families who are expecting a child or recently had a baby.
Testing for bacteria and nitrate, which the Health Department recommends annually and whenever there's a noticeable change in your water, costs $46.
For additional information on private water testing, go online to wells.echealthdepartment.org or call 715-839-4718.
