EAU CLAIRE — Members of the public and County Board Supervisors asked questions and provided input on the administrator’s recommended budget for 2023.
The Eau Claire County Board of Supervisors reviewed the 558-page budget book at their meeting on Tuesday to offer opportunities for members to ask clarifying questions to County Administrator Schauf.
The meeting opened with a public hearing, where members of the public were invited to speak in front of the board and offer sentiments regarding the budget.
Two members of the community chose to speak in support of funding community agencies in Eau Claire.
Jackie Minor, the executive director of the L.E. Phillips Senior Center, provided the board with insight into her appreciation for past funding from the county and her hopes for continuing to support the senior center.
Minor told the board that the senior center is unique because it does not fall under the funding umbrella of county or city, but is classified as a 501c charitable organization.
“We do however rely on your continued financial support to meet the needs of the aging population,” Minor said. “The $30,00 we have received from the county is critical to carrying out our mission and keeping our membership affordable to all.”
The board then reviewed each line item of the administrator’s budget for 2023 to ask questions on funding changes and specific areas of concern board members may have.
Some of the questions board members had for Schauf were in regard to the Highway Department, Information Systems and the Department of Extension.
Topics of concern included decreases in projected revenue, lower levy rates, the general fund balance and debt service.
Members of the public are encouraged to attend and provide their input on the proposed budget during the budget public hearing on Tuesday, Nov. 1.
The final budget is scheduled for final approval at the Nov. 1 County Board meeting, with the potential for additional deliberation on Nov. 2 at 1 p.m. if needed.
Additional budget information, including the administrator’s full recommendation, can be found on the county website.